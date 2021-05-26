Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) investors to reap big returns again

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) has a beta value of 1.31 and has seen 3,525,508 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $50.54 Billion, closed the last trade at $39.77 per share which meant it gained $0.43 on the day or 1.09% during that session. The TCOM stock price is -13.63% off its 52-week high price of $45.19 and 39.12% above the 52-week low of $24.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.57 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.01 Million shares.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) trade information

Sporting 1.09% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, May 20 when the TCOM stock price touched $41.71- or saw a rise of 4.65%. Year-to-date, Trip.com Group Limited shares have moved 17.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) have changed 3.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.75 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.54.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Trip.com Group Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +17.94% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 265.22%, compared to 39.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 127.6% and -19.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +35.3%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $918.45 Million for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.21 Billion for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $479.44 Million and $798.71 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 91.6% for the current quarter and 50.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -22.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -149.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.25%.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.98% with a share float percentage of 68.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Trip.com Group Limited having a total of 626 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Norges Bank Investment Management with over 54.3 Million shares worth more than $1.83 Billion. As of December 30, 2020, Norges Bank Investment Management held 8.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 43.92 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.74 Billion and represent 6.94% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund and Artisan International Value Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 19.36% shares in the company for having 123000000 shares of worth $4.13 Billion while later fund manager owns 91.56 Million shares of worth $3.09 Billion as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 14.47% of company’s outstanding stock.