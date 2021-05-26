Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Forecast to gain 117.17% to hit Consensus price target

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) has a beta value of 0.72 and has seen 2,417,066 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $908.63 Million, closed the recent trade at $14.85 per share which meant it lost -$2.9 on the day or -16.34% during that session. The TVTX stock price is -122.83% off its 52-week high price of $33.09 and 2.36% above the 52-week low of $14.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 434.54 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 534.75 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (TVTX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.65.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $32.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 117.17% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $19 while the price target rests at a high of $45. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +203.03% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 27.95% from the levels at last check today.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (TVTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -28.63% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 10.96%, compared to 9.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -12.1% and -43.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +3.8%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $50.63 Million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $52.45 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $48.43 Million and $47.85 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 4.5% for the current quarter and 9.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -26.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -14.8%.