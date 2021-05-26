The Southern Company (SO) has great growth outlook for 2021

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has a beta value of 0.44 and has seen 3,092,232 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $67.84 Billion, closed the last trade at $64.08 per share which meant it lost -$0.34 on the day or -0.53% during that session. The SO stock price is -4.45% off its 52-week high price of $66.93 and 21.35% above the 52-week low of $50.4. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.4 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.03 Million shares.

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) trade information

Despite being -0.53% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 24 when the SO stock price touched $64.78- or saw a rise of 1.08%. Year-to-date, The Southern Company shares have moved 4.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) have changed -1.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.54 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.62.

The Southern Company (SO) estimates and forecasts

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.08 Billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.81 Billion for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $4.62 Billion and $6.36 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 10% for the current quarter and -8.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +2.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -34.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.5%.

SO Dividends

The Southern Company is expected to release its next earnings report between July 28 and August 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.64 at a share yield of 4.1%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 4.55%.

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.93% with a share float percentage of 61.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Southern Company having a total of 1815 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 89.7 Million shares worth more than $5.58 Billion. As of March 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 71.98 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.47 Billion and represent 6.79% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.81% shares in the company for having 29759224 shares of worth $1.83 Billion while later fund manager owns 21.16 Million shares of worth $1.3 Billion as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2% of company’s outstanding stock.