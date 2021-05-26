The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) investors to reap big returns again

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has a beta value of 1.04 and has seen 4,449,081 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.89 Billion, closed the last trade at $32.77 per share which meant it lost -$0.56 on the day or -1.68% during that session. The IPG stock price is -3.02% off its 52-week high price of $33.76 and 51.42% above the 52-week low of $15.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.22 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.08 Million shares.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) trade information

Despite being -1.68% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 25 when the IPG stock price touched $33.76- or saw a rise of 2.93%. Year-to-date, The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. shares have moved 39.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) have changed 10.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.38 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.28.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +51.36% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 22.54%, compared to 22.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 78.3% and -13.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +6.8%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.07 Billion for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.09 Billion for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.85 Billion and $1.87 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 11.6% for the current quarter and 11.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -46.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 14.1%.

IPG Dividends

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between July 27 and August 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.08 at a share yield of 3.24%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 3.73%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 101.84% with a share float percentage of 102.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. having a total of 867 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 48.22 Million shares worth more than $1.41 Billion. As of March 30, 2021, FMR, LLC held 12.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 44.84 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.31 Billion and represent 11.4% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.81% shares in the company for having 11047882 shares of worth $259.85 Million while later fund manager owns 7.81 Million shares of worth $183.81 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.99% of company’s outstanding stock.