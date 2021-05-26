The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) surprises Wall Street with 0.96% stock price gain

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has a beta value of 1.05 and has seen 1,320,164 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $343.18 Billion, closed the recent trade at $319.79 per share which meant it gained $3.04 on the day or 0.96% during that session. The HD stock price is -8.1% off its 52-week high price of $345.69 and 26.73% above the 52-week low of $234.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.41 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.61 Million shares.

The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The Home Depot, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +17.4% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 15.54%, compared to 16.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 9.2% and 1.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +8.6%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +16.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +16.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.57%.

HD Dividends

The Home Depot, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 17 and August 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 6.6 at a share yield of 2.1%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 2.14%.