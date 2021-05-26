Target Corporation (TGT) investors to reap big returns again

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has a beta value of 1 and has seen 3,329,376 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $111.77 Billion, closed the last trade at $225.3 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -0.05% during that session. The TGT stock price is -1.42% off its 52-week high price of $228.5 and 49.3% above the 52-week low of $114.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.11 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.86 Million shares.

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) trade information

Despite being -0.05% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 24 when the TGT stock price touched $228.5 or saw a rise of 1.4%. Year-to-date, Target Corporation shares have moved 27.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) have changed 9.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.91 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.79.

Target Corporation (TGT) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +10.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +36.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 11.45%.

TGT Dividends

Target Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between August 17 and August 23 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.72 at a share yield of 1.21%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 2.98%.

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.04% with a share float percentage of 82.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Target Corporation having a total of 2420 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 42.85 Million shares worth more than $8.49 Billion. As of March 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 38.77 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.68 Billion and represent 7.79% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.84% shares in the company for having 14114744 shares of worth $2.49 Billion while later fund manager owns 10.03 Million shares of worth $1.77 Billion as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.02% of company’s outstanding stock.