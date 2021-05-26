Strong fundamental momentum pushes Under Armour, Inc. (UA) higher

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,183,318 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.01 Billion, closed the recent trade at $18.47 per share which meant it gained $0.53 on the day or 2.95% during that session. The UA stock price is -18.19% off its 52-week high price of $21.83 and 57.77% above the 52-week low of $7.8. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.45 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.47 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Under Armour, Inc. (UA) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.5. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 15 out of 31 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 2 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.05.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) trade information

Sporting 2.95% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, May 26 when the UA stock price touched $18.66- or saw a rise of 0.86%. Year-to-date, Under Armour, Inc. shares have moved 24.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) have changed -5.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 28.61 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.24.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25.42, which means that the shares’ value could jump 37.63% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $36. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +94.91% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -62.1% from the levels at last check today.

Under Armour, Inc. (UA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Under Armour, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +22.54% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 116.1% and -76.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +18.7%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.2 Billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.43 Billion for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $707.64 Million and $1.43 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 70% for the current quarter and 0% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +215.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 21.8%.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.19% with a share float percentage of 93.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Under Armour, Inc. having a total of 546 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Group, LLP with over 23.53 Million shares worth more than $434.38 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Wellington Management Group, LLP held 10.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 21Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $387.63 Million and represent 8.98% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.99% shares in the company for having 7003182 shares of worth $104.84 Million while later fund manager owns 5.81 Million shares of worth $86.51 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.49% of company’s outstanding stock.