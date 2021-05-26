Strong fundamental momentum pushes Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) higher

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) has a beta value of 0.83 and has seen 4,432,670 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.54 Billion, closed the last trade at $36.19 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 0.39% during that session. The INVH stock price is -0.5% off its 52-week high price of $36.37 and 29.18% above the 52-week low of $25.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.5 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.81 Million shares.

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) trade information

Sporting 0.39% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 25 when the INVH stock price touched $36.37- or saw a rise of 0.49%. Year-to-date, Invitation Homes Inc. shares have moved 21.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) have changed 6.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.63 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.31.

Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) estimates and forecasts

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $480.06 Million for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $487Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $445.63 Million and $455.03 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 7.7% for the current quarter and 7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +21.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +29.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.79%.

INVH Dividends

Invitation Homes Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 02 and August 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.68 at a share yield of 1.89%.

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 102.77% with a share float percentage of 103.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Invitation Homes Inc. having a total of 634 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 80.19 Million shares worth more than $2.57 Billion. As of March 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 14.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 46.47 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.49 Billion and represent 8.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.41% shares in the company for having 25038697 shares of worth $738.14 Million while later fund manager owns 15.87 Million shares of worth $471.26 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.8% of company’s outstanding stock.