Strong fundamental momentum pushes Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) higher

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has a beta value of 2.56 and has seen 4,748,625 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.75 Billion, closed the last trade at $65.62 per share which meant it lost -$0.52 on the day or -0.79% during that session. The XEC stock price is -14.17% off its 52-week high price of $74.92 and 65.88% above the 52-week low of $22.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.27 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.24 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 26 have rated it as a Hold, with 16 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.66.

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) trade information

Despite being -0.79% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, May 21 when the XEC stock price touched $73.06- or saw a rise of 10.18%. Year-to-date, Cimarex Energy Co. shares have moved 74.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) have changed 4.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.29 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.85.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $84.46, which means that the shares’ value could jump 28.71% from current levels. The projected low price target is $67 while the price target rests at a high of $112. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +70.68% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2.1% from current levels.

Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cimarex Energy Co. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +90.09% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 439.57%, compared to 5.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 425.5% and 305.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +63.1%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +6.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +464.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 67.41%.

XEC Dividends

Cimarex Energy Co. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 03 and August 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.08 at a share yield of 1.63%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.18%.

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.09% with a share float percentage of 97.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cimarex Energy Co. having a total of 537 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 10.35 Million shares worth more than $614.71 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 9.96 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $591.29 Million and represent 9.68% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Established Value Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.85% shares in the company for having 2929937 shares of worth $109.9 Million while later fund manager owns 2.88 Million shares of worth $121.48 Million as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.8% of company’s outstanding stock.