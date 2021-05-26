Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Forecast to gain 25.42% to hit Consensus price target

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,762,882 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $66.39 Billion, closed the last trade at $229.96 per share which meant it lost -$3.96 on the day or -1.69% during that session. The SNOW stock price is -86.55% off its 52-week high price of $429 and 19.68% above the 52-week low of $184.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.71 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.46 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 13 out of 26 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.16.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) trade information

Despite being -1.69% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 24 when the SNOW stock price touched $236.94 or saw a rise of 2.95%. Year-to-date, Snowflake Inc. shares have moved -18.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) have changed -2.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 5Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.12.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $288.41, which means that the shares’ value could jump 25.42% from current levels. The projected low price target is $235 while the price target rests at a high of $350. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +52.2% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2.19% from current levels.

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -202.2%.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.72% with a share float percentage of 61.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Snowflake Inc. having a total of 787 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ICONIQ Capital, LLC with over 32.99 Million shares worth more than $7.56 Billion. As of March 30, 2021, ICONIQ Capital, LLC held 11.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Altimeter Capital Management, LP, with the holding of over 32.22 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.39 Billion and represent 11.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.63% shares in the company for having 1830709 shares of worth $515.16 Million while later fund manager owns 849.28 Thousand shares of worth $231.39 Million as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.29% of company’s outstanding stock.