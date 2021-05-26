Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) climbs 0.12%, marking win over bears

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,538,243 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $25.08 Billion, closed the recent trade at $43.06 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 0.12% during that session. The WORK stock price is -3.51% off its 52-week high price of $44.57 and 44.05% above the 52-week low of $24.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.49 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.99 Million shares.

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) trade information

Sporting 0.12% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, May 26 when the WORK stock price touched $43.19- or saw a rise of 0.25%. Year-to-date, Slack Technologies, Inc. shares have moved 1.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) have changed 0.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 41.83 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.38.

Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +48.5%.

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.06% with a share float percentage of 77.9%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Slack Technologies, Inc. having a total of 731 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 43.81 Million shares worth more than $1.78 Billion. As of March 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 27.94 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.14 Billion and represent 5.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.58% shares in the company for having 12927809 shares of worth $546.07 Million while later fund manager owns 10.37 Million shares of worth $438.12 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.07% of company’s outstanding stock.