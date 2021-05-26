Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) surprises Wall Street with -3.02% stock price loss

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) has a beta value of 1.9 and has seen 4,665,077 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.88 Billion, closed the last trade at $17.65 per share which meant it lost -$0.55 on the day or -3.02% during that session. The SBSW stock price is -17.17% off its 52-week high price of $20.68 and 59.43% above the 52-week low of $7.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.34 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.69 Million shares.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) trade information

Despite being -3.02% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, May 19 when the SBSW stock price touched $18.90- or saw a rise of 6.61%. Year-to-date, Sibanye Stillwater Limited shares have moved 11.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) have changed -10.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.11 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.27.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +85% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

SBSW Dividends

Sibanye Stillwater Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in June, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.98 at a share yield of 5.39%.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.1% with a share float percentage of 10.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sibanye Stillwater Limited having a total of 220 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AQR Capital Management, LLC with over 5.24 Million shares worth more than $93.58 Million. As of March 30, 2021, AQR Capital Management, LLC held 0.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Condire Management, LP, with the holding of over 4.7 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $83.96 Million and represent 0.64% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund and Brighthouse Fds Tr II-Van Eck Global Natural Resources Porfolio. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.59% shares in the company for having 4364891 shares of worth $64.91 Million while later fund manager owns 2.41 Million shares of worth $38.34 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.33% of company’s outstanding stock.