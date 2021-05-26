Short term estimates and forecasts for Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (SELB)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) has a beta value of 0.95 and has seen 1,087,572 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $404.1 Million, closed the last trade at $3.57 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 3.78% during that session. The SELB stock price is -59.66% off its 52-week high price of $5.7 and 58.82% above the 52-week low of $1.47. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 753.93 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.08 Million shares.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) trade information

Sporting 3.78% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 25 when the SELB stock price touched $3.65-2 or saw a rise of 2.19%. Year-to-date, Selecta Biosciences, Inc. shares have moved 17.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) have changed -7.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.7 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.13.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (SELB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +10.87% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 39.71%, compared to 9.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 48% and -44.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +74.4%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +29.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +44%.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 55.6% with a share float percentage of 74.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Selecta Biosciences, Inc. having a total of 137 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 6.24 Million shares worth more than $28.25 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 5.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 4.94 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $22.37 Million and represent 4.37% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.2% shares in the company for having 2486936 shares of worth $7.54 Million while later fund manager owns 1.68 Million shares of worth $7.59 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.48% of company’s outstanding stock.