Short term estimates and forecasts for Immutep Limited (IMMP)

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 565,535 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $305.32 Million, closed the recent trade at $4.58 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 2.92% during that session. The IMMP stock price is -73.58% off its 52-week high price of $7.95 and 77.51% above the 52-week low of $1.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.95 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.79 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Immutep Limited (IMMP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) trade information

Sporting 2.92% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, May 20 when the IMMP stock price touched $5.06-9 or saw a rise of 9.29%. Year-to-date, Immutep Limited shares have moved 46.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) have changed 33.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 230.09 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 82.47.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.86, which means that the shares’ value could jump 49.78% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +74.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 31% from the levels at last check today.

Immutep Limited (IMMP) estimates and forecasts

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $850Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $850Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2016. Year-ago sales stood $9.92 Million and $9.92 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -91.4% for the current quarter and -91.4% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.07% with a share float percentage of 7.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Immutep Limited having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Boxer Capital, LLC with over 2Million shares worth more than $6.14 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Boxer Capital, LLC held 2.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 1.08 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.31 Million and represent 1.55% of shares outstanding.