Short term estimates and forecasts for GTT Communications, Inc. (GTT)

GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,075,846 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $85.88 Million, closed the last trade at $1.46 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -2.67% during that session. The GTT stock price is -608.22% off its 52-week high price of $10.34 and 6.16% above the 52-week low of $1.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.12 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.9 Million shares.

GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) trade information

Despite being -2.67% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, May 21 when the GTT stock price touched $1.65 or saw a rise of 11.52%. Year-to-date, GTT Communications, Inc. shares have moved -59.1%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) have changed -12.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.95 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.55.

GTT Communications, Inc. (GTT) estimates and forecasts

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $411.95 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $410Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $433.8 Million and $420Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -5% for the current quarter and -2.4% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -26.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25%.

GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 55.97% with a share float percentage of 70.2%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GTT Communications, Inc. having a total of 112 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Spruce House Investment Management LLC with over 15.88 Million shares worth more than $29.05 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Spruce House Investment Management LLC held 26.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Spruce House Partnership, LLC, with the holding of over 15.88 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29.05 Million and represent 26.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.37% shares in the company for having 808106 shares of worth $2.88 Million while later fund manager owns 794.51 Thousand shares of worth $1.45 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.35% of company’s outstanding stock.