Short term estimates and forecasts for Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (GHVI)

Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHVI) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,052,447 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $619.28 Million, closed the last trade at $14.36 per share which meant it gained $0.69 on the day or 5.05% during that session. The GHVI stock price is -94.99% off its 52-week high price of $28 and 27.23% above the 52-week low of $10.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 693.57 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.35 Million shares.

Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (GHVI) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHVI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.35% with a share float percentage of 32.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gores Holdings VI, Inc. having a total of 68 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 2.88 Million shares worth more than $39.39 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Morgan Stanley held 8.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Suvretta Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 2.75 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $37.73 Million and represent 7.98% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.31% shares in the company for having 453180 shares of worth $8.05 Million while later fund manager owns 17.65 Thousand shares of worth $241.78 Thousand as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.