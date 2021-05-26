Short term estimates and forecasts for Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG)

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 545,056 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $247.12 Million, closed the recent trade at $3.69 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.54% during that session. The GSMG stock price is -35.5% off its 52-week high price of $5 and 39.02% above the 52-week low of $2.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 38.4 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 362.68 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) trade information

Sporting 0.54% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, May 26 when the GSMG stock price touched $3.90-6 or saw a rise of 6.28%. Year-to-date, Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited shares have moved 32.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) have changed -9.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 80.24 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.22.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +372.6%.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 63.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.26% with a share float percentage of 0.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Linden Advisors LP with over 76.2 Thousand shares worth more than $282.71 Thousand. As of March 30, 2021, Linden Advisors LP held 0.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P., with the holding of over 33.11 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $122.82 Thousand and represent 0.06% of shares outstanding.