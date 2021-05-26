Short term estimates and forecasts for Energy Focus, Inc. (EFOI)

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) has a beta value of 2.41 and has seen 1,042,542 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.75 Million, closed the last trade at $3.91 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 1.3% during that session. The EFOI stock price is -196.68% off its 52-week high price of $11.6 and 16.88% above the 52-week low of $3.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 185.55 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 563.9 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Energy Focus, Inc. (EFOI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) trade information

Sporting 1.3% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, May 19 when the EFOI stock price touched $4.43-1 or saw a rise of 11.74%. Year-to-date, Energy Focus, Inc. shares have moved -2.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.4%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) have changed -1.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 242.99 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.43.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11, which means that the shares’ value could jump 181.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11 while the price target rests at a high of $11. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +181.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 181.33% from current levels.

Energy Focus, Inc. (EFOI) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -19.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +38.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 35%.

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.09% with a share float percentage of 6.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Energy Focus, Inc. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 72.79 Thousand shares worth more than $334.82 Thousand. As of March 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is International Assets Investment Management, LLC, with the holding of over 71.55 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $329.13 Thousand and represent 1.78% of shares outstanding.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.34% shares in the company for having 13591 shares of worth $54.77 Thousand while later fund manager owns 7.46 Thousand shares of worth $34.3 Thousand as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.19% of company’s outstanding stock.