Short term estimates and forecasts for CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) has a beta value of 1.98 and has seen 1,074,044 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.15 Billion, closed the last trade at $21.4 per share which meant it lost -$1.95 on the day or -8.35% during that session. The CVI stock price is -26.26% off its 52-week high price of $27.02 and 54.16% above the 52-week low of $9.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 979.8 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 687.15 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.9. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) trade information

Despite being -8.35% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, May 21 when the CVI stock price touched $24.32- or saw a rise of 12.01%. Year-to-date, CVR Energy, Inc. shares have moved 43.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) have changed 11.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.34 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $23.14, which means that the shares’ value could jump 8.13% from current levels. The projected low price target is $19 while the price target rests at a high of $31. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +44.86% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -11.21% from current levels.

CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CVR Energy, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +54.62% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 51.97%, compared to 29.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -133.3% and 96.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +48.5%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.45 Billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.47 Billion for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $675Million and $1.13 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 114.1% for the current quarter and 30.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -27% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -167.4%.

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.49% with a share float percentage of 93.5%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CVR Energy, Inc. having a total of 224 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Icahn, Carl, C. with over 71.2 Million shares worth more than $1.37 Billion. As of March 30, 2021, Icahn, Carl, C. held 70.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 3.75 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $71.92 Million and represent 3.73% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.87% shares in the company for having 873840 shares of worth $13.02 Million while later fund manager owns 796.47 Thousand shares of worth $15.28 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.79% of company’s outstanding stock.