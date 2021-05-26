Short term estimates and forecasts for 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,613,333 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.71 Billion, closed the last trade at $34.28 per share which meant it gained $1.2 on the day or 3.63% during that session. The ONEM stock price is -74.5% off its 52-week high price of $59.82 and 25.9% above the 52-week low of $25.4. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.28 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.18 Million shares.

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) trade information

Sporting 3.63% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, May 21 when the ONEM stock price touched $35.43- or saw a rise of 3.25%. Year-to-date, 1Life Healthcare, Inc. shares have moved -21.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) have changed -18.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.28 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.56.

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (ONEM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -3.27% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -8%, compared to 10.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 25% and -38.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +27%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $115.93 Million for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $118.63 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $78Million and $86.18 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 48.6% for the current quarter and 37.7% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -74.6%.

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.04% with a share float percentage of 104.4%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 1Life Healthcare, Inc. having a total of 323 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 20.44 Million shares worth more than $798.62 Million. As of March 30, 2021, FMR, LLC held 14.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Carlyle Group Inc., with the holding of over 13.61 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $531.98 Million and represent 9.9% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.93% shares in the company for having 4029863 shares of worth $157.49 Million while later fund manager owns 2.24 Million shares of worth $97.92 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.63% of company’s outstanding stock.