Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) gained 3.94% in a month.

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has a beta value of 1.56 and has seen 1,694,391 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.97 Billion, closed the recent trade at $64.9 per share which meant it gained $2.88 on the day or 4.64% during that session. The TOL stock price is -6.13% off its 52-week high price of $68.88 and 55.45% above the 52-week low of $28.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.61 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.55 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.51.

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) trade information

Sporting 4.64% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, May 26 when the TOL stock price touched $65.30- or saw a rise of 1.5%. Year-to-date, Toll Brothers, Inc. shares have moved 47.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) have changed 3.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.66 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.65.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $64.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump -0.62% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $49 while the price target rests at a high of $85. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +30.97% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -24.5% from the levels at last check today.

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Toll Brothers, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +31.76% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 55.59%, compared to 30.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 67.8% and 53.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +21.1%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +11.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -15.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 17.7%.

TOL Dividends

Toll Brothers, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 23 and August 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.68 at a share yield of 1.12%.

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.56% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.19% with a share float percentage of 99.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Toll Brothers, Inc. having a total of 518 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 15.45 Million shares worth more than $876.41 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 12.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the holding of over 13.49 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $765.21 Million and represent 10.96% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are American Balanced Fund and American Funds Insurance Ser-Growth Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.48% shares in the company for having 7976000 shares of worth $452.48 Million while later fund manager owns 3.28 Million shares of worth $186.07 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.66% of company’s outstanding stock.