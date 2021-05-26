Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) lost -24.11% in a month.

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 5,124,487 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $33.37 Billion, closed the last trade at $16.81 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -0.53% during that session. The RKT stock price is -155.8% off its 52-week high price of $43 and 3.51% above the 52-week low of $16.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 22.8 Million shares.

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) trade information

Despite being -0.53% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, May 21 when the RKT stock price touched $17.34- or saw a rise of 3.06%. Year-to-date, Rocket Companies, Inc. shares have moved -16.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) have changed -24.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.36 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.85.

Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) estimates and forecasts

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.96 Billion for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.46 Billion for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $5.31 Billion and $4.56 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -44.2% for the current quarter and -46.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -33.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -46% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 43.66%.

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.2% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 54.71% with a share float percentage of 55.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rocket Companies, Inc. having a total of 336 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd with over 9.55 Million shares worth more than $220.48 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd held 7% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 6.38 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $147.23 Million and represent 4.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco Main Street Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.05% shares in the company for having 5533008 shares of worth $118.19 Million while later fund manager owns 3.22 Million shares of worth $65.21 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.36% of company’s outstanding stock.