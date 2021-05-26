Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA) gained 12.99% in a month.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA) has a beta value of 2.23 and has seen 5,219,145 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.54 Billion, closed the last trade at $10.44 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -0.57% during that session. The PAA stock price is -18.3% off its 52-week high price of $12.35 and 49.62% above the 52-week low of $5.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.41 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.66 Million shares.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA) trade information

Despite being -0.57% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 25 when the PAA stock price touched $10.58- or saw a rise of 1.32%. Year-to-date, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. shares have moved 26.7%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA) have changed 12.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.6 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.35.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +31.65% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 130.81%, compared to 4.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 76.9% and 107.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +23.8%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.47 Billion for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.91 Billion for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $3.23 Billion for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 100.5% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -47.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -244.7%.

PAA Dividends

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 03 and August 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.72 at a share yield of 6.86%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 8.91%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 34.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.61% with a share float percentage of 69.8%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. having a total of 380 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Alps Advisors Inc. with over 54.38 Million shares worth more than $494.88 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Alps Advisors Inc. held 7.47% of shares outstanding.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The other major institutional holder is Blackstone Group Inc., with the holding of over 34.57 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $314.62 Million and represent 4.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Goldman Sachs Tr-Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Infrastructure Fund. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 7.02% shares in the company for having 51141775 shares of worth $431.64 Million while later fund manager owns 10.23 Million shares of worth $86.3 Million as of February 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.4% of company’s outstanding stock.