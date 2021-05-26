Shares of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) gained 17.18% in a month.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has a beta value of 1.09 and has seen 4,627,091 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $61.06 Billion, closed the last trade at $17.67 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -0.62% during that session. The IBN stock price is -4.53% off its 52-week high price of $18.47 and 52.86% above the 52-week low of $8.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.75 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.21 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. None out of 46 have rated it as a Hold, with 43 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.2.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) trade information

Despite being -0.62% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 24 when the IBN stock price touched $17.86- or saw a rise of 1.06%. Year-to-date, ICICI Bank Limited shares have moved 18.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) have changed 17.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.58 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.72.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.39% from current levels. The projected low price target is $16.33 while the price target rests at a high of $22.75. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +28.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -7.58% from current levels.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ICICI Bank Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +36.45% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 26.15%, compared to 21.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 53.8% and 21.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +40.5%.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +188.8%.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.96% with a share float percentage of 20.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ICICI Bank Limited having a total of 536 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 60.57 Million shares worth more than $970.89 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Morgan Stanley held 1.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Lone Pine Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 43.16 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $691.79 Million and represent 1.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio and Invesco Global Fund. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.52% shares in the company for having 18092628 shares of worth $273.2 Million while later fund manager owns 11.9 Million shares of worth $179.76 Million as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.34% of company’s outstanding stock.