Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) lost -0.93% in a month.

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,014,085 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $28.27 Billion, closed the recent trade at $92.21 per share which meant it gained $2.63 on the day or 2.94% during that session. The DDOG stock price is -29.52% off its 52-week high price of $119.43 and 32.22% above the 52-week low of $62.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.78 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.74 Million shares.

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) trade information

Sporting 2.94% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, May 26 when the DDOG stock price touched $93.94- or saw a rise of 1.78%. Year-to-date, Datadog, Inc. shares have moved -6.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) have changed -0.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.73 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.21.

Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Datadog, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +0.55% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -27.27%, compared to -0.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -40% and -40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +47.4%.

19 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $212.43 Million for the current quarter. 18 have an estimated revenue figure of $226.56 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $135.4 Million and $144.31 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 56.9% for the current quarter and 57% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -45%.

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.03% with a share float percentage of 82.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Datadog, Inc. having a total of 680 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 18.77 Million shares worth more than $1.56 Billion. As of March 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 15.36 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.28 Billion and represent 6.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.91% shares in the company for having 6800814 shares of worth $566.78 Million while later fund manager owns 4.98 Million shares of worth $490.56 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.13% of company’s outstanding stock.