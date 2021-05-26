Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) gained 4.36% in a month. – Marketing Sentinel

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) gained 4.36% in a month.

The consensus among analysts is that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) trade information

Sporting 0.54% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 24 when the CNP stock price touched $25.20- or saw a rise of 0.67%. Year-to-date, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. shares have moved 15.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) have changed 4.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.85 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.96.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $27.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 8.65% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $26 while the price target rests at a high of $28. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +11.64% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 3.67% from the levels at last check today.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +2.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -229.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.61%.

CNP Dividends

and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.64 at a share yield of 2.57%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 4.1%.

