Shares in Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) 76.42 % up, YTD

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSE:WRN) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,612,560 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $292.97 Million, closed the last trade at $2.17 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 5.85% during that session. The WRN stock price is -1.38% off its 52-week high price of $2.2 and 65.44% above the 52-week low of $0.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.03 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 792.2 Million shares.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSE:WRN) trade information

Sporting 5.85% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 25 when the WRN stock price touched $2.20-1 or saw a rise of 1.36%. Year-to-date, Western Copper and Gold Corporation shares have moved 76.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSE:WRN) have changed 61.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 382.71 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.48.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSE:WRN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.61% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.86% with a share float percentage of 15.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Western Copper and Gold Corporation having a total of 36 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 7.11 Million shares worth more than $8.96 Million. As of March 30, 2021, FMR, LLC held 5.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Claret Asset Management Corp, with the holding of over 3.7 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.66 Million and represent 2.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold and Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.24% shares in the company for having 7114600 shares of worth $8.96 Million while later fund manager owns 2.43 Million shares of worth $2.82 Million as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.79% of company’s outstanding stock.