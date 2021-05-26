Shares in Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) 22.31 % up, YTD

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) has a beta value of 0.11 and has seen 1,118,344 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $58.95 Million, closed the last trade at $1.48 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -1.99% during that session. The TOPS stock price is -406.76% off its 52-week high price of $7.5 and 35.81% above the 52-week low of $0.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 980.2 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.44 Million shares.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) trade information

Despite being -1.99% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 24 when the TOPS stock price touched $1.57 or saw a rise of 5.73%. Year-to-date, Top Ships Inc. shares have moved 22.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) have changed -2.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.96 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.21.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -52.96% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +99.5%.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.3% with a share float percentage of 1.3%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Top Ships Inc. having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 152.09 Thousand shares worth more than $287.44 Thousand. As of March 30, 2021, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP held 0.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 107.81 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $203.77 Thousand and represent 0.27% of shares outstanding.