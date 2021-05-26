Shares in The Lion Electric Company (LEV) 12.77 % up, YTD

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,547,571 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.79 Billion, closed the last trade at $20.05 per share which meant it gained $0.29 on the day or 1.47% during that session. The LEV stock price is -75.81% off its 52-week high price of $35.25 and 52.12% above the 52-week low of $9.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.28 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.48 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that The Lion Electric Company (LEV) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) trade information

Sporting 1.47% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 25 when the LEV stock price touched $20.62- or saw a rise of 2.76%. Year-to-date, The Lion Electric Company shares have moved 12.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) have changed 18.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.49 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.36.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 12.72% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20 while the price target rests at a high of $26. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +29.68% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -0.25% from current levels.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.