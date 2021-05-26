Shares in RYB Education, Inc. (RYB) 65.4 % up, YTD

RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) has a beta value of 1.03 and has seen 1,739,958 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $108.14 Million, closed the last trade at $3.92 per share which meant it gained $0.42 on the day or 12.03% during that session. The RYB stock price is -50.77% off its 52-week high price of $5.91 and 43.62% above the 52-week low of $2.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 67.22 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 275.46 Million shares.

RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) trade information

Sporting 12.03% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 25 when the RYB stock price touched $4.77-1 or saw a rise of 17.82%. Year-to-date, RYB Education, Inc. shares have moved 65.4%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 30.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) have changed 44.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 258.53 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.94.

RYB Education, Inc. (RYB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that RYB Education, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +45.19% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 104.1%, compared to 22.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 76% and 208.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +80.9%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -58.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +103.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 43.72%.

RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.37% with a share float percentage of 12.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with RYB Education, Inc. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. with over 1.37 Million shares worth more than $5.2 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. held 6.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 768.12 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.9 Million and represent 3.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA World Ex U.S. Targeted Value Port and DFA Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.02% shares in the company for having 4837 shares of worth $12.33 Thousand while later fund manager owns 2.7 Thousand shares of worth $6.89 Thousand as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.