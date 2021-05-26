Shares in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (RVP) -11.82 % down, YTD

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP) has a beta value of 1.8 and has seen 1,434,906 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $322.02 Million, closed the last trade at $9.47 per share which meant it gained $0.41 on the day or 4.53% during that session. The RVP stock price is -127.03% off its 52-week high price of $21.5 and 46.04% above the 52-week low of $5.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 381.3 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 487.75 Million shares.

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP) trade information

Sporting 4.53% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, May 20 when the RVP stock price touched $10.03- or saw a rise of 5.58%. Year-to-date, Retractable Technologies, Inc. shares have moved -11.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP) have changed -8.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.58 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (RVP) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +31.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +968.2%.

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 57.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.6% with a share float percentage of 45.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Retractable Technologies, Inc. having a total of 105 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 1.01 Million shares worth more than $12.95 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 2.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 809.26 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.37 Million and represent 2.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.04% shares in the company for having 354604 shares of worth $3.81 Million while later fund manager owns 350.52 Thousand shares of worth $4.49 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.03% of company’s outstanding stock.