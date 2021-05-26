Shares in Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) 11.83 % up, YTD

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,096,999 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $80.74 Million, closed the recent trade at $2.14 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 4.09% during that session. The LGHL stock price is -450% off its 52-week high price of $11.77 and 18.46% above the 52-week low of $1.745. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 876.2 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.45 Million shares.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) trade information

Sporting 4.09% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, May 26 when the LGHL stock price touched $2.22-2 or saw a rise of 2.78%. Year-to-date, Lion Group Holding Ltd. shares have moved 11.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) have changed -12.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.97 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.44.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -170%.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.15% with a share float percentage of 5.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lion Group Holding Ltd. having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Symmetry Peak Management LLC with over 309.93 Thousand shares worth more than $1.37 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Symmetry Peak Management LLC held 1.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 194.44 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $859.44 Thousand and represent 0.72% of shares outstanding.