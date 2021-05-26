Shares in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) -13.66 % down, YTD

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,453,643 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.4 Billion, closed the last trade at $37.6 per share which meant it gained $1.44 on the day or 3.98% during that session. The KC stock price is -98.59% off its 52-week high price of $74.67 and 52.13% above the 52-week low of $18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.52 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.64 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) trade information

Sporting 3.98% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 25 when the KC stock price touched $38.88- or saw a rise of 3.29%. Year-to-date, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited shares have moved -13.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) have changed -22.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.22 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.57.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) estimates and forecasts

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $347.34 Million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $422.43 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $229.34 Million and $263.39 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 51.5% for the current quarter and 60.4% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -5.8%.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 30.1% with a share float percentage of 30.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited having a total of 256 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 7.29 Million shares worth more than $286.54 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Baillie Gifford and Company held 3.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, with the holding of over 7.07 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $277.89 Million and represent 3.16% of shares outstanding.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF and Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.72% shares in the company for having 3841190 shares of worth $151.04 Million while later fund manager owns 1.81 Million shares of worth $79.03 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.81% of company’s outstanding stock.