Shares in Funko, Inc. (FNKO) 152.6 % up, YTD

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) has a beta value of 2.44 and has seen 351,701 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.21 Billion, closed the recent trade at $26.17 per share which meant it gained $1.93 on the day or 7.94% during that session. The FNKO stock price is -3.4% off its 52-week high price of $27.06 and 81.96% above the 52-week low of $4.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.02 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.71 Million shares.

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) trade information

Sporting 7.94% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, May 26 when the FNKO stock price touched $26.60- or saw a rise of 1.43%. Year-to-date, Funko, Inc. shares have moved 152.6%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) have changed 22.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.18 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.17.

Funko, Inc. (FNKO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Funko, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +184.17% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 194.59%, compared to 10.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 190% and 3.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +35.2%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $205.15 Million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $229.71 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $98.1 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 109.1% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -68.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.7%.

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.84% with a share float percentage of 100.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Funko, Inc. having a total of 149 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ACON Equity Management, L.L.C. with over 10.94 Million shares worth more than $215.29 Million. As of March 30, 2021, ACON Equity Management, L.L.C. held 29.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Woodson Capital Management, LP, with the holding of over 3Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $59.04 Million and represent 8% of shares outstanding.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.5% shares in the company for having 1687683 shares of worth $22.92 Million while later fund manager owns 584.19 Thousand shares of worth $11.5 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.56% of company’s outstanding stock.