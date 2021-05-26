Shares in Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL) 57.21 % up, YTD – Marketing Sentinel

Shares in Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL) 57.21 % up, YTD

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $333.5 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $528.1 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $539.49 Million and $711.6 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -38.2% for the current quarter and -25.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -19.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -80.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 14.9%.

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.51% with a share float percentage of 97.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fossil Group, Inc. having a total of 207 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 7.73 Million shares worth more than $95.84 Million. As of March 30, 2021, FMR, LLC held 14.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 7.69 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $95.39 Million and represent 14.77% of shares outstanding.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 7.83% shares in the company for having 4076095 shares of worth $59.1 Million while later fund manager owns 3.14 Million shares of worth $38.89 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 6.02% of company’s outstanding stock.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.

Get Notified Of Insider Trades, Analyst Upgrades & Downgrades, Earnings Updates & Best Stocks To Trade Every Single Morning

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.