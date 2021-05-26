Shares in Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL) 57.21 % up, YTD

Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $333.5 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $528.1 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $539.49 Million and $711.6 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -38.2% for the current quarter and -25.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -19.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -80.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 14.9%.

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.51% with a share float percentage of 97.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fossil Group, Inc. having a total of 207 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 7.73 Million shares worth more than $95.84 Million. As of March 30, 2021, FMR, LLC held 14.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 7.69 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $95.39 Million and represent 14.77% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 7.83% shares in the company for having 4076095 shares of worth $59.1 Million while later fund manager owns 3.14 Million shares of worth $38.89 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 6.02% of company’s outstanding stock.