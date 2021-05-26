salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) surprises Wall Street with 0.32% stock price gain

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has a beta value of 1.1 and has seen 5,423,089 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $210Billion, closed the last trade at $227.71 per share which meant it gained $0.72 on the day or 0.32% during that session. The CRM stock price is -24.94% off its 52-week high price of $284.5 and 26.66% above the 52-week low of $167. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.39 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.34 Million shares.

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) trade information

Sporting 0.32% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 25 when the CRM stock price touched $229.72 or saw a rise of 0.87%. Year-to-date, salesforce.com, inc. shares have moved 2.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) have changed -2.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 25.3 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.99.

salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that salesforce.com, inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -11.75% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -30.08%, compared to 3.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 25.7% and -41% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +21.7%.

30 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.89 Billion for the current quarter. 32 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.15 Billion for the next quarter concluding in July 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $4.85 Billion for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 21.5% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +129.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -30.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.92%.

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.44% with a share float percentage of 82.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with salesforce.com, inc. having a total of 2714 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 70.91 Million shares worth more than $15.02 Billion. As of March 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 70.78 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15Billion and represent 7.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Contrafund Inc. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.64% shares in the company for having 24352921 shares of worth $5.42 Billion while later fund manager owns 19.3 Million shares of worth $4.18 Billion as of February 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.09% of company’s outstanding stock.