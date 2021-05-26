Realty Income Corporation (O) has great growth outlook for 2021

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has a beta value of 0.74 and has seen 4,100,568 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $25.71 Billion, closed the last trade at $68.84 per share which meant it gained $0.7 on the day or 1.03% during that session. The O stock price is -4.36% off its 52-week high price of $71.84 and 21.22% above the 52-week low of $54.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.99 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.11 Million shares.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) trade information

Sporting 1.03% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 25 when the O stock price touched $69.06- or saw a rise of 0.31%. Year-to-date, Realty Income Corporation shares have moved 10.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) have changed -0.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.98 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.85.

Realty Income Corporation (O) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Realty Income Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +13.99% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 2.06%, compared to 0.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 19.4% and 428.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +9%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $441.13 Million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $451.57 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $391.95 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 12.5% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +1.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -17.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.45%.

O Dividends

Realty Income Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between August 02 and August 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.82 at a share yield of 4.14%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 4.26%.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.95% with a share float percentage of 73.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Realty Income Corporation having a total of 1131 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 57.67 Million shares worth more than $3.66 Billion. As of March 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 15.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 35.82 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.27 Billion and represent 9.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.13% shares in the company for having 15412488 shares of worth $910.26 Million while later fund manager owns 9.83 Million shares of worth $610.9 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.63% of company’s outstanding stock.