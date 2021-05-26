Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) investors to reap big returns again

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) has a beta value of 0.29 and has seen 4,822,965 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.02 Billion, closed the recent trade at $38.86 per share which meant it gained $6.46 on the day or 19.94% during that session. The OMI stock price is -3.68% off its 52-week high price of $40.29 and 82.19% above the 52-week low of $6.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 998.57 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 969.29 Million shares.

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) trade information

Sporting 19.94% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, May 26 when the OMI stock price touched $39.97- or saw a rise of 2.06%. Year-to-date, Owens & Minor, Inc. shares have moved 44.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) have changed 5%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.9 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Owens & Minor, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +39.18% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 57.08%, compared to 12.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 395% and -9.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +15.3%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -3.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +471.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.93%.

OMI Dividends

Owens & Minor, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 02 and August 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.01 at a share yield of 0.03%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 4.6%.