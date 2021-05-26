Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) investors to reap big returns again

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) has a beta value of 3.9 and has seen 1,056,378 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.82 Billion, closed the recent trade at $26.12 per share which meant it gained $0.95 on the day or 3.78% during that session. The OVV stock price is -9.84% off its 52-week high price of $28.69 and 73.93% above the 52-week low of $6.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.22 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.72 Million shares.

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) trade information

Sporting 3.78% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, May 26 when the OVV stock price touched $26.22- or saw a rise of 0.88%. Year-to-date, Ovintiv Inc. shares have moved 80.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) have changed 14.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.37 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.44.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ovintiv Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +106.31% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 865.71%, compared to -16.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 323.3% and 3366.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +10.1%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.71 Billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.65 Billion for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.24 Billion and $1.26 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 37.8% for the current quarter and 31.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +5.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +1045.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 61.37%.

OVV Dividends

Ovintiv Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between July 26 and July 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.38 at a share yield of 1.49%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.75%.