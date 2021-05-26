News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) surprises Wall Street with 1.41% stock price gain

News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) has a beta value of 1.58 and has seen 1,540,617 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.72 Billion, closed the recent trade at $27.01 per share which meant it gained $0.37 on the day or 1.41% during that session. The NWSA stock price is -3.55% off its 52-week high price of $27.97 and 58.39% above the 52-week low of $11.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.5 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.76 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that News Corporation (NWSA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.03.

News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) trade information

Sporting 1.41% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, May 21 when the NWSA stock price touched $27.17- or saw a rise of 0.42%. Year-to-date, News Corporation shares have moved 50.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) have changed 1.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.85 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.35.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $31.87, which means that the shares’ value could jump 17.99% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $28.5 while the price target rests at a high of $35.6. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +31.8% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 5.52% from the levels at last check today.

News Corporation (NWSA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that News Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +52.05% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 104.55%, compared to 16.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 200% and 125% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +0.7%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.2 Billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.41 Billion for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.92 Billion and $1.98 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 14.3% for the current quarter and 21.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -44.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -918.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 62.74%.

NWSA Dividends

News Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between August 04 and August 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.2 at a share yield of 0.75%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.46%.

News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.6% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.72% with a share float percentage of 100.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with News Corporation having a total of 618 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 51.5 Million shares worth more than $1.31 Billion. As of March 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 13.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 50.78 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.29 Billion and represent 12.98% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.97% shares in the company for having 15522795 shares of worth $278.94 Million while later fund manager owns 13.68 Million shares of worth $245.82 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.5% of company’s outstanding stock.