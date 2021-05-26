Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) surprises Wall Street with 2.9% stock price gain

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) has a beta value of 1.8 and has seen 1,804,408 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.34 Billion, closed the recent trade at $17.4 per share which meant it gained $0.49 on the day or 2.9% during that session. The MLCO stock price is -35.92% off its 52-week high price of $23.65 and 16.67% above the 52-week low of $14.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.76 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.51 Million shares.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) trade information

Sporting 2.9% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, May 26 when the MLCO stock price touched $17.53- or saw a rise of 0.6%. Year-to-date, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shares have moved -6.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) have changed -7.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.74 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.89.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -9.96% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 69.06%, compared to 28.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 55.8% and 80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +113.7%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $688.84 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $968.85 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $175.85 Million and $238.51 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 291.7% for the current quarter and 306.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +5.92% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -441.3%.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.09% with a share float percentage of 40.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited having a total of 407 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 29.62 Million shares worth more than $589.8 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Capital Research Global Investors held 6.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 20.59 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $409.86 Million and represent 4.3% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Europacific Growth Fund and New Perspective Fund Inc. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.96% shares in the company for having 28553503 shares of worth $568.5 Million while later fund manager owns 6.89 Million shares of worth $137.21 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.44% of company’s outstanding stock.