Medium Cap Stock Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) is a Overweight – Analysts

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has a beta value of 1.53 and has seen 3,997,315 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.9 Billion, closed the last trade at $20.53 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -0.48% during that session. The KIM stock price is -6.48% off its 52-week high price of $21.86 and 51.1% above the 52-week low of $10.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.04 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.07 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.11.

Despite being -0.48% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 25 when the KIM stock price touched $20.97- or saw a rise of 2.07%. Year-to-date, Kimco Realty Corporation shares have moved 36.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.2%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) have changed 0.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.96 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.73.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21.6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 5.21% from current levels. The projected low price target is $19 while the price target rests at a high of $24. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +16.9% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -7.45% from current levels.

Figures show that Kimco Realty Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +37.32% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 5.98%, compared to 0.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -93.6% and 210% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +4.8%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $270.14 Million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $272.65 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $235.96 Million and $256.61 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 14.5% for the current quarter and 6.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +2.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +181.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.6%.

Kimco Realty Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between August 05 and August 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.68 at a share yield of 3.3%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 6%.

Insiders own 2.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.48% with a share float percentage of 97.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kimco Realty Corporation having a total of 628 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 66.78 Million shares worth more than $1.25 Billion. As of March 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 15.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 38.02 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $712.91 Million and represent 8.77% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and American Mutual Fund Inc. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.46% shares in the company for having 19318512 shares of worth $318.95 Million while later fund manager owns 18.83 Million shares of worth $353.11 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.34% of company’s outstanding stock.