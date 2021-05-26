Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY): What is good about stock?

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) has a beta value of 2.6 and has seen 1,117,655 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.84 Billion, closed the last trade at $11.72 per share which meant it lost -$0.43 on the day or -3.54% during that session. The MGY stock price is -13.91% off its 52-week high price of $13.35 and 65.1% above the 52-week low of $4.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.27 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.03 Million shares.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) trade information

Despite being -3.54% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 24 when the MGY stock price touched $12.22- or saw a rise of 4.09%. Year-to-date, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation shares have moved 66.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) have changed 8.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.68 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.74.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +95.33% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 6850%, compared to 5.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 500% and 533.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +68.6%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $219Million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $235.15 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $82.84 Million and $126.44 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 164.4% for the current quarter and 86% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +7400% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 46.69%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 104.6% with a share float percentage of 111.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation having a total of 275 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are EnerVest Limited with over 29.5 Million shares worth more than $338.7 Million. As of March 30, 2021, EnerVest Limited held 16.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 18.51 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $212.45 Million and represent 10.54% of shares outstanding.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.48% shares in the company for having 4353423 shares of worth $30.74 Million while later fund manager owns 4.35 Million shares of worth $52.5 Million as of February 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.48% of company’s outstanding stock.