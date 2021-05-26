Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Forecast to loss -25.25% to hit Consensus price target

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) has a beta value of 1.07 and has seen 7,517,045 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.54 Billion, closed the last trade at $14.06 per share which meant it lost -$0.29 on the day or -2.02% during that session. The LUMN stock price is -18.07% off its 52-week high price of $16.6 and 39.47% above the 52-week low of $8.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.66 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.03 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.4. 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 2 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.41.

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) trade information

Despite being -2.02% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, May 19 when the LUMN stock price touched $14.72- or saw a rise of 4.48%. Year-to-date, Lumen Technologies, Inc. shares have moved 44.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) have changed 7.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 81.85 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.42.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.51, which means that the shares’ value could jump -25.25% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $15. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +6.69% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -50.21% from current levels.

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -22.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +76.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3%.

LUMN Dividends

Lumen Technologies, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 03 and August 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1 at a share yield of 6.99%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 10.44%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.33% with a share float percentage of 76.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lumen Technologies, Inc. having a total of 984 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 124.89 Million shares worth more than $1.67 Billion. As of March 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.3% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited, with the holding of over 97.26 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.3 Billion and represent 8.8% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.81% shares in the company for having 31065785 shares of worth $302.89 Million while later fund manager owns 24.78 Million shares of worth $241.56 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.24% of company’s outstanding stock.