Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) has great growth outlook for 2021

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) has a beta value of 0.64 and has seen 4,259,484 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.58 Billion, closed the last trade at $12.2 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 0.49% during that session. The LXP stock price is -4.51% off its 52-week high price of $12.75 and 22.95% above the 52-week low of $9.4. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.52 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.21 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.04.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) trade information

Sporting 0.49% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 25 when the LXP stock price touched $12.31- or saw a rise of 0.89%. Year-to-date, Lexington Realty Trust shares have moved 14.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) have changed 1.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.08 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.47.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 3.28% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11 while the price target rests at a high of $14. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +14.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -9.84% from current levels.

Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Lexington Realty Trust shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +19.02% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0%, compared to 4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -33.3% and -80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -0.4%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $81.31 Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $81.49 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $81.79 Million and $84.51 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -0.6% for the current quarter and -3.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +8.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -42.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5%.

LXP Dividends

Lexington Realty Trust is expected to release its next earnings report between August 04 and August 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.43 at a share yield of 3.52%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 6.16%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.9% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.04% with a share float percentage of 96.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lexington Realty Trust having a total of 414 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 52.77 Million shares worth more than $586.33 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 19.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 45.29 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $503.14 Million and represent 16.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.66% shares in the company for having 18500349 shares of worth $205.54 Million while later fund manager owns 12.37 Million shares of worth $126.75 Million as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.45% of company’s outstanding stock.