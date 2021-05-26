Leslie’s, Inc. (LESL) investors to reap big returns again

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,073,505 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.46 Billion, closed the last trade at $29.04 per share which meant it gained $0.71 on the day or 2.51% during that session. The LESL stock price is -13.09% off its 52-week high price of $32.84 and 34.06% above the 52-week low of $19.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 869.18 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.41 Million shares.

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) trade information

Sporting 2.51% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 25 when the LESL stock price touched $29.23- or saw a rise of 0.65%. Year-to-date, Leslie’s, Inc. shares have moved 4.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) have changed 6.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.94 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.18.

Leslie’s, Inc. (LESL) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +71.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 24.4%.

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.34% with a share float percentage of 102.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Leslie’s, Inc. having a total of 223 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Catterton Management Company, L.L.C. with over 56.98 Million shares worth more than $1.4 Billion. As of March 30, 2021, Catterton Management Company, L.L.C. held 30.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 8.97 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $219.68 Million and represent 4.77% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio and Smallcap World Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.54% shares in the company for having 4764628 shares of worth $132.22 Million while later fund manager owns 3.87 Million shares of worth $94.84 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.06% of company’s outstanding stock.