Large Cap Stock International Paper Company (IP) is a Hold – Analysts

International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has a beta value of 1.05 and has seen 3,600,657 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.91 Billion, closed the last trade at $63.58 per share which meant it lost -$0.82 on the day or -1.27% during that session. The IP stock price is -2.06% off its 52-week high price of $64.89 and 48.74% above the 52-week low of $32.59. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.34 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.94 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that International Paper Company (IP) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.05.

International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) trade information

Despite being -1.27% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 25 when the IP stock price touched $64.89- or saw a rise of 2.02%. Year-to-date, International Paper Company shares have moved 27.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) have changed 11.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.91 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.35.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $61.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump -3.27% from current levels. The projected low price target is $44 while the price target rests at a high of $78. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +22.68% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -30.8% from current levels.

International Paper Company (IP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that International Paper Company shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +28.63% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 67.14%, compared to 12.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 36.4% and 108.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +8.6%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.58 Billion for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.73 Billion for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $4.87 Billion and $5.08 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 14.7% for the current quarter and 13% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -9.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -60.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.83%.

IP Dividends

International Paper Company is expected to release its next earnings report between July 29 and July 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.05 at a share yield of 3.18%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 4.13%.

International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.21% with a share float percentage of 83.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with International Paper Company having a total of 1190 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 46.15 Million shares worth more than $2.5 Billion. As of March 30, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 11.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 45.26 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.45 Billion and represent 11.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.84% shares in the company for having 11125401 shares of worth $553.15 Million while later fund manager owns 8.89 Million shares of worth $441.84 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.27% of company’s outstanding stock.