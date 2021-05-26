Kura Oncology, Inc. (KURA): What is good about stock?

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) has a beta value of 1.93 and has seen 1,072,543 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.52 Billion, closed the last trade at $23 per share which meant it gained $0.56 on the day or 2.5% during that session. The KURA stock price is -86.96% off its 52-week high price of $43 and 33.35% above the 52-week low of $15.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.13 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 736.43 Million shares.

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) trade information

Sporting 2.5% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, May 19 when the KURA stock price touched $24.62- or saw a rise of 6.58%. Year-to-date, Kura Oncology, Inc. shares have moved -29.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) have changed -17.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.38 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Kura Oncology, Inc. (KURA) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -9.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -12.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 19.93%.

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.2% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 105.36% with a share float percentage of 108.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kura Oncology, Inc. having a total of 263 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 9.18 Million shares worth more than $259.5 Million. As of March 30, 2021, FMR, LLC held 13.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.22 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $147.67 Million and represent 7.88% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.63% shares in the company for having 1743193 shares of worth $56.93 Million while later fund manager owns 1.67 Million shares of worth $47.35 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.53% of company’s outstanding stock.