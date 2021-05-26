Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI) investors to reap big returns again

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) has a beta value of 2.09 and has seen 974,504 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $408.22 Million, closed the recent trade at $5.35 per share which meant it gained $0.39 on the day or 7.86% during that session. The KNDI stock price is -226.17% off its 52-week high price of $17.45 and 45.79% above the 52-week low of $2.9. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 958.72 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.14 Million shares.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) trade information

Sporting 7.86% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, May 26 when the KNDI stock price touched $5.44-1 or saw a rise of 1.39%. Year-to-date, Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. shares have moved -22.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) have changed -10.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.94 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.64.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -21% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -35.2%.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.89% with a share float percentage of 24.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. having a total of 94 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 6.04 Million shares worth more than $41.66 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Invesco Ltd. held 8.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citigroup Inc., with the holding of over 1.09 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.54 Million and represent 1.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 8.39% shares in the company for having 6321957 shares of worth $39.51 Million while later fund manager owns 474.31 Thousand shares of worth $2.96 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.63% of company’s outstanding stock.