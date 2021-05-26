Investor confidence shakens after Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) share prices loss -$0.35

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,128,162 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $43.97 Million, closed the last trade at $3.95 per share which meant it lost -$0.35 on the day or -8.14% during that session. The WISA stock price is -23.8% off its 52-week high price of $4.89 and 56.46% above the 52-week low of $1.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 691.22 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 692.98 Million shares.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) trade information

Despite being -8.14% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, May 21 when the WISA stock price touched $4.80-1 or saw a rise of 17.71%. Year-to-date, Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. shares have moved 11.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) have changed 44.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 119.74 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.17.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (WISA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +42.09% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 55.06%, compared to 27.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 68.9% and 30.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +169.1%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.21 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.03 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $348Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 247.7% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +27.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +80.6%.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.54% with a share float percentage of 10.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. having a total of 23 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Two Sigma Advisers, LP with over 125.7 Thousand shares worth more than $388.41 Thousand. As of March 30, 2021, Two Sigma Advisers, LP held 1.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Essex Investment Management Co Inc, with the holding of over 122.2 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $377.59 Thousand and represent 1.1% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.62% shares in the company for having 68570 shares of worth $211.88 Thousand while later fund manager owns 37.38 Thousand shares of worth $115.5 Thousand as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.34% of company’s outstanding stock.